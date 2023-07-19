CHICAGO — A 32-year-old man was robbed and shot to death early Sunday morning in Humboldt Park.

Marshall Russell, 32, was leaving California Clipper around 2:30 a.m. when several people in a silver sedan got out, robbed him and someone shot him multiple times.

“It’s sad when you’re trying to go out and enjoy your life and have a good time,” Tatianna Morales said. “It’s sad. You turn around and lose your life.”

A friend of Russell’s said he was a server at Owen and Engine in Logan Square and was leaving on a Divvy Bike.

The owner of Owen and Engine told Block Club Chicago Russell was a kind and passionate person and a dedicated employee.

The restaurant closed earlier this week as co-workers processed this tragedy.

One of those workers said Russell loved mixed martial arts fighting

Friends said he lived right across the street from the California Clipper and had aspirations to become an architect or carpenter.

“His life was cut short as he was doing something, got a little bit of downtime after a long day of work, a quick beer and go home, and he couldn’t even make it across the street,” Preston Gamble said. “That’s sad.”