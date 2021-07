CHICAGO — A man was shot and killed after an argument in East Garfield Park.

Two men were arguing on the 2800 block of West Van Buren Street just before 2 a.m. Saturday when one of the men, a 31-year-old, was shot in the head by the other.

The 31-year-old was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The shooter stayed at the scene, and is being questioned by police. The two men knew each other, police said.

Area Four detectives are investigating.