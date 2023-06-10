CHICAGO — A man was shot Saturday afternoon after trying to purchase a vehicle on a social media marketplace, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Police said a 24-year-old man was in the 4400 block of North Malden Street attempting to purchase a vehicle from a social media marketplace around 3:09 p.m.

When the 24-year-old man arrived, two unknown male offenders pulled a handgun on the man and demanded his property. Then, the victim tried to run away from the offenders, who opened fire and hit him in the right side of the chest.

The 24-year-old man was then taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in good condition.

Police have no one in custody.

