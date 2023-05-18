CHICAGO — A road rage incident led to a shooting on DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Officers responded to a person shot in the 6600 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive around 2:17 a.m. Thursday.

According to police, a 25-year-old man and 44-year-old man got into a verbal altercation following a minor traffic accident. The 44-year-old pulled out a gun, the 25-year-old reached for it and a struggle ensued.

The gun discharged, hitting the 44-year-old twice — in the hand and buttocks. He was placed into custody and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

Area One detectives are investigating.