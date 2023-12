CHICAGO — A man was shot after pulling a knife during an argument late Saturday night at a Red Line station, Chicago police said.

The 40-year-old man was shot by another person around 10:45 p.m. in the 200 block of West Garfield Boulevard.

Chicago police said he was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition after being shot in the right shoulder.

No one is in custody in connection with the incident.

Area One detectives are investigating.