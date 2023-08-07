CHICAGO — A man was critically wounded after hearing his catalytic converter being stolen in McKinley Park early Monday morning.

Just before 4:40 a.m., police said a 35-year-old man heard a noise outside of his residence in the 1700 block of West 34th Street.

The man went outside to check and was shot in the right abdomen. Police said he was shot by at least one suspect stealing his catalytic converter at the time.

The man was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

No suspects are in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.