Man shot after argument over West Side car crash

CHICAGO — A man was shot during an argument over a car crash in East Garfield Park.

Around 9:45 p.m. Thursday, the driver of an SUV tried to pass another car at Lake Street and Pulaski Road, forcing it into a pole.

The driver of the SUV that hit the pole, a 42-year-old man, then got out of the car, argued with a witness and shot him in the leg.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

A mother and her three young children were inside the vehicle that hit the pole. They were taken to the hospital, but it appears they were not seriously hurt.

The man who fired the gun was taken into custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.