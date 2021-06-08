Man seriously injured in Englewood triple shooting, police say

CHICAGO — One man is in serious condition following a triple shooting Tuesday night on Chicago’s South Side

According to police, officers responded to the 6100 block of S. Green, in Englewood, just shy of 8 p.m., for a shooting. There, police learned three male victims, ages 40, 34, and 30, were shot.

Police said all three men stood in front of a residence when a vehicle approached and an occupant inside opened fire.

The 30-year-old shooting victim was struck to the back and drove himself to St. Bernard Hospital. Police say he was eventually transferred to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

The 34-year-old shooting victim was struck in the back. The 40-year-old shooting victim was struck in the leg. Both victims were taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

No offenders are in custody. An investigation is ongoing.