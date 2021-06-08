Man seriously injured in Englewood triple shooting, police say

Chicago Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO — One man is in serious condition following a triple shooting Tuesday night on Chicago’s South Side

According to police, officers responded to the 6100 block of S. Green, in Englewood, just shy of 8 p.m., for a shooting. There, police learned three male victims, ages 40, 34, and 30, were shot.

Police said all three men stood in front of a residence when a vehicle approached and an occupant inside opened fire.

The 30-year-old shooting victim was struck to the back and drove himself to St. Bernard Hospital. Police say he was eventually transferred to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

The 34-year-old shooting victim was struck in the back. The 40-year-old shooting victim was struck in the leg. Both victims were taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

No offenders are in custody. An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News