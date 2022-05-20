CHICAGO — A Chicago man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for what federal officials describe as engaging in racketeering activity which included the murder of a rival gang member.

Luis Contreras, 42, pleaded guilty earlier this year to a federal charge of conspiracy to commit racketeering activity.

In a plea agreement, Contreras admitted that he was a member of the Latin Saints gang, a criminal enterprise that engaged in drug dealing, assault and murder in an effort to acquire territory in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Contreras further admitted his involvement in a murder that occurred on February 18, 2018. During the homicide, Contreras and other Latin Saints members fired shots at rival gang members who were sitting in a vehicle in the 7700 block of South Kilbourn Avenue in the city’s Scottsdale neighborhood.

The shots struck and killed 23-year-old Andre Franzell and wounded another person. Contreras admitted Franzell’s murder was committed to further the purposes of the Latin Saints.

Contreras was arrested by federal law enforcement in October 2018, where two rifles and a handgun were in his possession.