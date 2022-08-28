CHICAGO — A 44-year-old man was robbed and stabbed multiple times on a CTA Red Line platform in the Loop early Sunday morning, police said.

At about 2:30 a.m., in the 100 block of N. State St., police said the victim was approached by four men and attacked with a sharp object.

The victim suffered multiple lacerations to the right side of his torso and was robbed of his belongings. He arrived at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

CTA issued a statement Sunday: “The CTA has conducted a review of video footage at the Lake Red Line station, but has found no evidence of this incident occurring at the station or on CTA property. CTA continues to assist CPD in its investigation of the incident. “

The reported stabbing comes one day after a woman was shot in the knee while riding the CTA Red Line early Saturday morning.

No one is in custody and area detectives are investigating.