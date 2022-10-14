CHICAGO — A man was robbed and stabbed at the Belmont Red Line stop in Lakeview Thursday evening.

According to police, the 25-year-old man was in a verbal altercation with two unidentified men while riding the CTA near the 900 block of West Belmont Avenue around 10:10 p.m. Once the three men exited at the Belmont stop and proceeded down the stairs, one of the two men produced a sharp object and stabbed the man.

The two men fled the scene after taking the man’s wallet, police say.

The man, 25, sustained a stab wound to the back and a laceration to the head. He was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital where he was listed in serious condition.

No one is in custody and police are currently investigating the incident.