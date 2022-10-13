Chicago police are searching for two people wanted in the robbery and assault of a CTA Red Line passenger (Photo: CPD)

CHICAGO — Chicago police released photos of two suspects who the department says attacked and robbed a man on the CTA Red Line.

Detectives said two men approached the passenger near the Fullerton Red Line stop around 9:35 p.m. Sunday, October 2.

The suspects took a wallet and phone from the victim by force. When the victim chased the suspects, one of the offenders struck him in the head.

Both offenders were able to escape.

Police described the suspects as a Black man between 25 and 30 years old, 5 feet 11 inches to 6 feet 2 inches tall, wearing a navy blue, long-sleeved shirt with white colored ‘CK’ on its chest, dark sweat pants, and a black backpack. Police described the second suspect as a Black male, 25 to 30 years of age, 5 feet 9 inches to 6 feet 9 tall, who was dressed in a white hoodie, light blue-green tank top, yellow-colored sleeves, and white pants.

Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.