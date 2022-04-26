CHICAGO — Chicago police are looking for two men who robbed and punched a man at the Addison Red Line station Monday night.

Police said a 64-year-old man was at the train station around 8:45 p.m. when he was approached by two men who demanded his personal property.

One of the men punched the 64-year-old in the face causing him to fall and hit his head on the wall.

The man suffered minor bruising and a laceration to the head and was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition.

No one has been taken into custody. The incident is under investigation.

The attack comes as CTA recently started using more than 200 unarmed guards across the train system.

Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin has called for the CTA to improve security for employees and passengers after seeing that violent crime has increased by 17% on the transportation system over the last year.