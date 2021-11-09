Man robbed of $40K after leaving Rivers Casino

DES PLAINES, Ill. — Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place just outside Rivers Casino in Des Plaines.

The robbery happened in the parking garage of the casino around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

According to police two men with bandanas covering their faces were inside a dark colored vehicle. The vehicle pulled up to the 34-year-old man and the men inside pointed a gun at him. They told the man to hand over his winnings, which was about $40,000 in cash.

The man who was robbed admitted to WGN News that he should have had the casino cut a check, but took his winnings in cash and walked out the door.

He also did not ask for a security escort but said he wish he would have, because during the night, he noticed he was being followed and now believes he was targeted.

The casino said it’s handed over all of its video surveillance to the police for its investigation and said over the past year, has increase its outside security patrols.

They released a statement to WGN that said:

On the morning of November 9, casino security, the Des Plaines Police Department, and Illinois Gaming Board responded to an incident involving a patron. We appreciate the rapid response of our first responders, and we immediately provided the property’s robust surveillance footage to law enforcement agencies to assist in their investigation. The safety and security of guests and team members is Rivers’ top priority. Given the environment, Rivers has indefinitely increased exterior security patrols 24/7 as part of a property-wide enhancement of additional security and surveillance measures.