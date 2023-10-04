CHICAGO — A man was robbed and struck in the head during a home invasion Tuesday night in Irving Park.

Just before 5:50 p.m., CPD said a 38-year-old man was in his residence, located in the 4200 block of North Sawyer, when he heard glass break.

The man then observed three males, dressed in all black, entering through a window. One of the males struck the 38-year-old in the head as money and jewelry were demanded.

The group left through the front door, CPD said.

Neighbors told WGN News they were surprised to hear something like this happened.

“This particular block has been extremely safe for the 35 years. I’ve been here and I’ve never heard of anyone being armed personally,” William Toedt said.

The man was transported to St. Francis in good condition.

No one is in custody.