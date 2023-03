CHICAGO — A man was robbed by five armed men in the city’s Lakeview East neighborhood early Friday morning.

According to police, the 24-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk near the 1000 block of West Belmont Avenue around 2:30 a.m. when five men exited an SUV armed with handguns.

Police say the men stole the man’s phone, laptop, backpack and fled the scene.

There were no reported injuries and there is currently no one in custody.

Police are actively investigating the incident.