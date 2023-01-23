CHICAGO — A man charged in connection to the murder of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez has been sentenced to four years in prison following a plea agreement.

Piotr Bobak, 44, is the first to be sentenced in the case that rocked the city in 2019.

According to court documents, Bobak received credit for 1,346 days already in jail. He will be out of prison in nearly four months and then will enter six months of probation.

He accepted a plea deal on the reduced charge of obstructing justice.

Marlen Ochoa-Lopez was nine months pregnant when she went to Clarisa Figueroa’s home under the impression that she was getting free baby items after the two connected in a Facebook group.

Marlen Ochoa-Lopez. Photo credit: Julia Rooney

The 19-year-old was initially reported missing on April 23, 2019 — less than two weeks before her due date.

Prosecutors allege Clarisa’s daughter, Desiree Figueroa, distracted Ochoa-Lopez with a photo album of her late brother while her mother strangled Ochoa-Lopez. Her baby boy, Yovanny Jadiel Lopez, was cut from her womb with a butcher’s knife after she was killed.

Left to right: Piotr Bobak, 40. Clarisa Figueroa, 46. Desiree Figueroa, 24. (Cook County Jail)

Hours later that same day, Clarisa Figueroa allegedly came running out of the home claiming she had just given birth to a baby boy and that he wasn’t breathing.

Yovanny suffered brain injuries after the incident and was hospitalized, but later died.

Marlen-Ochoa’s body was found in a trash bin behind a home in the 4100 block of West 77th Place.

The Sun-Times reported Monday that Bobak said he was misled by his “then-girlfriend” and her daughter Desiree.

The mother and daughter have not been sentenced yet in the case.