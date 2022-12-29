CHICAGO — Chicago police are searching for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash on the city’s South Side, the department announced Thursday.

According to police, a northbound white Chevy SUV struck a male pushing a 56-year-old man in a wheelchair in the 9400 block of S. Ashland Ave., around 6:20 p.m., in the city’s Brainerd neighborhood.

The man pushing the wheelchair was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 56-year-old male was transported to Christ Hospital in serious condition.

CPD’s Major Accidents Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information about the deadly crash may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.