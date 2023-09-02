CHICAGO — A man is dead after a traffic accident led to a shooting in Garfield Park on Saturday, Chicago police say.

According to officers, a 30-year-old man was driving in the 3800 block of West Madison around 4:20 p.m. on Saturday when he hit another man with his car.

Police say the man who was hit by the car then pulled out a gun and shot the driver several times.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

Nobody is in custody in connection to the shooting and officers say an investigation is now underway.

Anyone with information on the deadly shooting can leave a tip for police at CPDtip.com. Tips can be left anonymously.