CHICAGO — Two men are in police custody after one pulled out a gun and opened fire after an argument at a South Loop movie theater Saturday evening, according to the Chicago Police Department.

CPD said officers were called to the 1100 block of South Delano Court at around 7:30 p.m. for a pair of male individuals who were involved in a fight while inside a movie theater.

According to police, during the fight, one of the two male individuals pulled out a gun and fired shots at the other male, but no one was hit by the gunfire.

The theater was evacuated and both individuals were taken into custody. No injuries were reported.

Police said a firearm was recovered from the scene.

No other information is available at this time.