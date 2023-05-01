CHICAGO — A man died and a woman was wounded following a shooting near the University of Chicago campus Sunday night.

Just before 10:30 p.m., police said a 29-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman were driving in the 6200 block of South Kimbark when two unknown male suspects approached on foot and began firing shots.

The 29-year-old man was shot in the upper back and died at the University of Chicago Medical Center. The 22-year-old woman was shot in the foot and buttocks. She was transported in good condition.

No one is custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.