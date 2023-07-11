CHICAGO — A man was killed and a woman was injured after a shooting in the city’s South Chicago neighborhood.

According to police, officers responded to the 8500 block of South Kingston around 12:05 a.m. Tuesday and discovered a 32-year-old man shot multiple times. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

The medical examiner has identified him as Bryson Roundtree.

Police said a woman was also struck by gunfire on the thigh, but refused treatment on the scene. The woman self-transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she is listed in good condition.

A witness told police the victims may have been traveling in a vehicle when the shooting happened.

There is no one is custody. Area Two Detectives are investigating.