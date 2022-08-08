CHICAGO — A man was killed and a woman is injured after a shooting in the city’s Albany Park neighborhood.

The shooting happened in the 4700 block of N Kedzie Avenue around 12:10 a.m. Monday. Police said a 20-year-old woman and 22-year-old man were walking when two men approached them and fired shots, then fled on foot.

The man was shot multiple times and was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The woman suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and is in stable condition at the same hospital.

No one is in custody. Area Five detectives are investigating.