CHICAGO — A man is dead and a pregnant woman was taken to a hospital after a shooting on the Stevenson Expressway.

Illinois State Police said the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 55 near Ashland. The driver’s side rear window of the victim’s gray SUV was shot out and the vehicle ended up on the right side of the expressway.

The man was pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released.

The woman, who is six months pregnant, was not shot but taken to St. Anthony Hospital as a precaution.

The expressway was closed at Damon for several hours for an investigation but reopened before the morning rush.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown at this time.

No one is in custody.