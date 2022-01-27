Man killed, other injured in shooting outside West Roseland youth center

CHICAGO — A man was shot and killed and another was injured following a shooting outside of a West Roseland youth center Thursday afternoon.

At around 3:45 p.m., police responded to the West Roseland Youth Center, located in the 400 block of West 111th Street, on the report of a shooting.

Police said a 24-year-old man was shot in the head and chest while exiting the church with a 40-year-old man. The 24-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene and the 40-year-old was shot in the leg and transported in good condition.

Police said a suspect in a dark-colored Chrysler 300 exited the vehicle and fired shots at the man struck in the head. Moments later, the second man attempted to engage the suspect and was shot.

No suspects are in custody as police continue to investigate. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

Editor’s note: Chicago police initially said the shooting took place across the street at a church.