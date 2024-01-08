CHICAGO — Police are searching for the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run in the city’s Lincoln Park neighborhood.

Police said a man was crossing the street at the intersection of Diversey Parkway and Ashland Avenue around 1:25 a.m. Sunday, when he was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound on Ashland.

The man was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, but later died.

According to police, the vehicle involved is a white four-door 2009-2014 Nissan Murano with a moon roof that has front end damage and is missing a front end grill.

Police said the driver failed to report the incident to authorities, and fled from the scene of the crash.

Major Accident Investigators are seeking information regarding the crash.

Anyone with information regarding this crash or vehicle is urged to call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.