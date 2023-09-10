CHICAGO — A man is dead and an investigation is underway after a hit-and-run crash in West Garfield Park, according to Chicago police.

Officers say the crash happened in the 500 block of South Independence Boulevard on Saturday evening.

Police responded to reports of a car crash in the area just before 8:20 p.m. and after arriving on scene, officers found a man who had been hit by a car. The victim, who is believed to be between 45 and 55 years of age, was badly injured in the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to police, the victim was not in the crosswalk when he was found by responding officers and the vehicle that hit the man had fled the scene.

Area 4 detectives are now investigating the deadly crash.

Anyone with information that could help officers in their investigation can leave a tip for police at CPDtip.com. Tips can be left anonymously.