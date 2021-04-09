Man killed in attempted armed robbery in Richton Park

RICHTON PARK, Ill. — A man was shot to death during an attempted armed robbery in Richton Park Thursday night, according to police.

Police said officers responded to calls of shots fired in the 22100 block of Churchill Drive at approximately 10:30 p.m. and found two people inside a car involved in an accident with a parked car. The driver of the car sustained a gunshot wound to the head.

The driver, a man of an unknown age, was transported to a local hospital and was subsequently airlifted to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The passenger, who was uninjured, told police she and the driver were victims of an attempted armed robbery by two unknown people.

The driver tried to flee the area by driving off, but was shot by one of the perpetrators, leading to the collision with the parked car.

The two perpetrators fled the scene on foot.

There is currently no further information and the incident remains under investigation.