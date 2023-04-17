CHICAGO — Police in Chicago are looking for the shooter(s) who killed one man and wounded a woman during an attempted carjacking on the city’s South Side.

Police said the incident occurred Monday, just after midnight, in the 4900 block of S. Calumet, in Bronzeville.

Police say two men approached the man and woman and tried to steal their car. As the victims drove away, the shooter(s) opened fire, causing the victims to crash their vehicle into a parked car.

The 20-year-old driver was shot multiple times. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. The 22-year-old woman was shot in the foot and is expected to survive.

No one is in custody.

Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.