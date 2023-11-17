CHICAGO — A man was killed and another was injured early Friday morning following a double shooting in Noble Square.

Just before 3:40 a.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of North Milwaukee.

A 23-year-old man was found at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at St. Mary Hospital.

Another man, 26, was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck. He was transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

No one is in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.