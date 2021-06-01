Man killed, another injured after double shooting on Chicago’s West Side

CHICAGO — A man was killed and another was wounded following a double shooting Tuesday evening on Chicago’s West Side.

Just after 7 p.m., police say two men were walking in the 1800 block of W. Maypole when gunfire erupted.

A 32-year-old male victim was struck in the head, according to police. He was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A second male shooting victim, 49, suffered a graze wound to the head, police said. He was treated and released at the scene.

No suspects are in custody as detectives continue to investigate. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.