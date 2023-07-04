CHICAGO — A man was killed and another man was critically wounded Tuesday in a shooting on Chicago’s South Side.

Police said a 24-year-old and a 25-year-old were sitting outside in the 4400 block of South Wood Street in the city’s Back of the Yards neighborhood around 7:20 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said a person got out of a vehicle and fire shots.

The 24-year-old was shot throughout the body and was pronounced dead, according to police.

The 25-year-old was shot in his arm and abdomen. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody.

Police are investigating.