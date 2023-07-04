CHICAGO — A man was killed and another man was critically wounded Tuesday in a shooting on Chicago’s South Side.
Police said a 24-year-old and a 25-year-old were sitting outside in the 4400 block of South Wood Street in the city’s Back of the Yards neighborhood around 7:20 a.m. Tuesday.
Police said a person got out of a vehicle and fire shots.
The 24-year-old was shot throughout the body and was pronounced dead, according to police.
The 25-year-old was shot in his arm and abdomen. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
No one is in custody.
Police are investigating.