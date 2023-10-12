CHICAGO — A 22-year-old man was killed and another was critically wounded early Thursday morning in a shooting on the Southwest Side.

Officers responded to a shots fired call in the 6200 block of South Troy at around 2:25 a.m.

A 22-year-old man was found dead at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds to the body. CPD said a handgun was found next to him on the ground.

A witness told officers they saw a red truck speeding away after shots were fired.

A 19-year-old man was later dropped off at Mt. Sinai in critical condition as a result of the shooting, police said.

No one is in custody.