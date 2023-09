CHICAGO — A man was killed and another is in critical condition following a double shooting Wednesday night on the Far South Side.

Police responded to the 10600 block of South Green Street on the report of a person shot at around 9:50 p.m. Officers found two men, 31 and 34, suffering from gunshot wounds while inside a parked vehicle.

The 31-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. The 34-year-old was transported to Christ Hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody.