CHICAGO — A search is underway on Sunday for a driver involved in an early-morning hit-and-run crash that left a man dead in Logan Square, according to Chicago police.

Officers say the crash happened in the 3900 block of West Fullerton Avenue around 2:20 a.m.

According to police, a 42-year-old man was riding a motor scooter in the area when the driver of a silver Honda, which was traveling southbound, allegedly ran a red light and struck the man near the intersection.

Police say the man who was hit was pronounced dead on the scene.

Chicago police believe the vehicle involved could possibly be a 2004 model Honda Civic with a missing front bumper cover. After the crash, officers say the driver left the scene and did not report the incident to police.

According to police, the vehicle was last seen traveling eastbound on Fullerton Avenue at Pulaski Road.

Anyone with information on the deadly hit-and-run crash is asked to contact the CPD Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.

Tips for police can also be filed at CPDtip.com. Tips can be left anonymously.