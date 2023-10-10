CHICAGO — A man is dead after he was shot during an attempted armed robbery on the city’s West Side, police said.

Officers say the deadly shooting happened in the 1600 block of North Lawndale Avenue in Humboldt Park just after 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to police, a 48-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman were standing outside in the area when a white-colored sedan approached and two armed individuals exited the vehicle. The two offenders then demanded property from the victims.

Police say the man attempted to intervene and was shot in the head by one of the offenders.

According to police, the two offenders then got back in the sedan and fled the scene in an unknown direction without taking any belongings from the victims.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The woman was not injured in the altercation.

Police did not provide a description of the individuals involved and said no arrests have been made. Area Five detectives are now conducting an investigation.

Anyone with information on the deadly shooting is asked to contact CPD Area Five Detectives at 312-746-6554.

Tips for police can also be filed at CPDtip.com. Tips can be left anonymously.