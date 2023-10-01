CHICAGO — A man is dead and three others, including a child, are injured after a shooting on the city’s West Side, according to Chicago Police.

Officers say the shooting happened near West Madison Street and South Sacramento Boulevard in Garfield Park just after 2:30 p.m.

Police say the three men and a 9-year-old boy were standing in a vacant lot in the area when a car, which was traveling southbound, pulled up and a person inside opened fire on the group.

Officers say a 33-year-old man was shot in the head and was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, the 9-year-old boy suffered a graze wound to the head and was taken to the hospital in fair condition. The two other men, a 38-year-old man who was shot in the lower back and a 31-year-old man who was shot in the head, were both taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Currently, it is unclear what led to the shooting and police have not said if any arrests have been made.

Police say Area Four Detectives are now investigating.

Anyone with information on the deadly shooting can leave a tip for officers at CPDtip.com. Tips can be left anonymously.