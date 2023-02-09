CHICAGO — A homicide investigation is underway after Chicago police say a man was shot and killed on the city’s South Side.

Police said Thursday that officers responded to the 11300 block of S. Throop, in the city’s Morgan Park neighborhood around 4:30 p.m. There, officers found a man inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head. According to police, the car had come to rest against a fence after the shooting.

The man was rushed to nearby Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition and later pronounced dead.

No one is in custody.

Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.