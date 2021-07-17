Man injured in traffic crash following call of shots fired on Southwest Side

CHICAGO — A 22-year-old man was injured in a traffic crash following a police response to calls of shots fired on the city’s Southwest Side Saturday morning, according to police.

Police said officers responded to a ShotSpotter call of shots fired in the 2800 block of South Homan Avenue just before 10 a.m. when officers spotted a vehicle that matched the description of the ShotSpotter in the area.

The vehicle, a grey Toyota sedan, then drove onto the northbound lanes of Kedzie Avenue and onto the exit ramp near I-55, striking two vehicles, a trailer and a Ford.

The 22-year-old man then fled the vehicle with a handgun before being struck by another vehicle that was traveling near the 3400 block of South California Avenue.

The man was then taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition before being taken into custody, with charges pending. Officers recovered a weapon at the scene.

The occupants from the trailer and Ford all refused medical attention. Three men also inside the Toyota were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in unknown condition.

The driver was issued five citations, including for driving without a license, fleeing police and negligent driving.

Read more Chicago news headlines and stories here.