CHICAGO — An adult man was stabbed during an altercation at a Loop hotel early Sunday morning, according to police.

Police said two men were involved in a fight at 1 a.m. on the fifth floor of a hotel hallway in the 100 block of West Randolph Street when one of the men was stabbed multiple times.

The victim, whose age is unknown, was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in an unknown condition.

The perpetrator was taken into custody and the incident remains under investigation by Area Three detectives.