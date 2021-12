CHICAGO — A man was injured in a shooting that also involved an off-duty Chicago police officer Monday.

Police said the shooting occurred in the 9200 block of South Phillips Avenue in Calumet Heights around 7 p.m.

The man was taken to the hospital in serious to critical condition.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting have not yet been released.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability also responded to the scene.

Detectives are investigating.