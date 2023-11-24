CHICAGO — A man who didn’t get invited to a Thanksgiving dinner on the South Side returned and shot the host Friday morning.

According to the Chicago Police Department, officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 6700 block of South Eberhart Avenue in the city’s Woodlawn neighborhood just before 4 a.m. on Friday.

A 44-year-old man was standing in an alley when reportedly his sister’s ex-boyfriend shot him in the left leg and hand before fleeing the scene. He was transported to a local hospital in fair condition.

No one is in custody at this time. The investigation is ongoing.