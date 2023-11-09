CHICAGO — A 30-year-old man was injured in a shooting outside a strip club in the city’s South Loop.

The shooting happened around 4:12 a.m. Thursday outside Deja Vu Showgirls on the 700 block of South Clinton.

According to police, the man was escorting another man out of the business when a black Tesla approached them. A male offender fired shots from inside the vehicle and continued driving southbound.

The 30-year-old man was shot in the right knee and transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody. Area Three Detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is urged to call Chicago police.