Man injured after Dunning shooting

CHICAGO — A 34-year-old man was injured after a shooting in the Dunning neighborhood.

Chicago police said the man was outside on the 6900 block of West Addison Street around 11 p.m. Monday when he got into an argument with a group of people. People said shots were then fired and he was hit in the leg.

The man was taken in fair condition to Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

Police. saidhe was unable to provided a description of the offender.

No one has been taken into custody. No further information was provided.