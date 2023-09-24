CHICAGO — A man is in serious condition after a drive-by shooting in Chicago’s West Town neighborhood overnight, according to police.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. in the 900 block of North Fairfield Avenue.

According to information from the Chicago Police Department, the man was walking on the sidewalk when someone in a car fired shots.

The man had gunshot wounds to the abdomen and was taken to Stroger Hospital.

No one has been arrested yet in connection with the shooting and Area Three detectives are still investigating.

Anyone with information should call police.