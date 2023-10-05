CHICAGO — A man is injured after he was shot in the chest Thursday afternoon in Chicago’s Wicker Park neighborhood.

The shooting was reported around 4:#0 p.m. in the 1400 block of North Elk Grove Avenue.

According to the Chicago Police Department, the man was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

Police said the man was near an alley when someone approached him, pulled out a handgun and shot him in the chest.

No one has been arrested yet and detectives are still investigating.

Anyone with information should call police.