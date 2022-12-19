CHICAGO – A 27-year-old man is dead following a shooting in Chicago’s West Town neighborhood on the rooftop parking lot of a Mariano’s.

Around 4:30 p.m. Monday, police responded to the Mariano’s grocery store located at West Chicago Avenue near Damen Avenue after reports of a shooting.

According to police, the shooting victim was inside a vehicle when an unknown car pulled up, two people exited and opened fire on the man.

Paramedics rushed the victim to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the head in ‘grave condition’ where he was later pronounced dead.

SkyCam9 observed paramedics pull the wounded man from a white vehicle and load him into an ambulance. SkyCam 9 also captured police focusing on a parked vehicle riddled with bullet holes in the windshield. Several shell casings were also observed.

The area remains roped off for an investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.