CHICAGO — A man is reportedly clinging to life after a shooting on a CTA Red Line Train near 47th Street.

Paramedics rushed the victim to the Univesity of Chicago Hospital in ‘grave condition.’

SEE ALSO: Chicago’s ‘Walking Man’ upgraded to serious condition after being set on fire

CTA officials have temporarily suspended Red Line service between Roosevelt and 95th due to police activity.

Police have not released any details at this time.

NEXT UP: Chicago police unveil foot pursuit policy

WGN News has a news crew headed to the scene.

Last week, a 46-year-old man was shot and killed near the entrance doors of the 79th Street CTA Red Line Station.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.