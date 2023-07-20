CHICAGO — A man is in custody after shots were fired at a CFD ambulance in Logan Square Wednesday night.

According to police, a 34-year-old man exited his vehicle near the 2600 block of North Hamlin Avenue around 9:34 p.m. yelling at a CFD ambulance to move out of the way.

Police said the man removed a handgun and fired several shots into the rear door of the ambulance before returning to a white sedan and speeding away.

Police in the area curbed a vehicle matching the description and placed a man into custody. A handgun was also recovered from the car.

No one was hurt and police are investigating the incident.