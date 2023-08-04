CHICAGO — Police arrested a man who barricaded himself inside an apartment following a shooting on the city’s North Side.

Police responded to a 9-1-1 call from a child of a person shot in the 2200 block of West Carmen around 11:25 p.m. Thursday.

Upon arrival, officers discovered two men and a woman exiting the residence. The woman was shot in the jaw and transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital where she is listed in fair condition.

Police said they believe the man that shot the woman barricaded himself inside the home. SWAT officers attempted to make contact with the man, which turned into an hours-long standoff.

SWAT officers entered the home just after 3 a.m. and took the man into custody.

One officer was seen carrying a baby outside of the building, it is unknown if the child lived inside the home.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are unclear at this time. Charges have not yet been announced.